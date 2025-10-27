Crosswalk art installation in Kerrville will be removed following new order from Gov. Abbott

AD

Kerrville City officials are removing the art installations at Water Street and Clay Street, Jefferson Street and Clay Street, and Jefferson Street and Hays Street. This comes after a new federal road safety initiative, followed by a new initiative from Texas Governor Greg Abbott, aimed at removing potential distractions, and “political ideologies” from public Texas roads.

“We understand the directive and don’t want to jeopardize any partnerships with the State on account of a few crosswalks,” said Kerrville Assistant City Manager Michael Homes. “While it’s unfortunate, we will have a letter to TxDoT on or before mid-November about a plan to have any crosswalk art removed. I don’t see how our color scheme would fit any of the exceptions.”

According to the Kerrville Urban Trail System, the crosswalks were intended to celebrate and highlight the natural beauty and importance of the Guadalupe River, which flows through the city, as well as the night sky over the community. The crosswalks were originally installed in 2023 as part of the Creative Crosswalks program, and were designed by Hand in Hand Creative. They were installed alongside three-way stop signs, new concrete ramps, additional lighting, and parking garage beautification.

This new guidance comes after Gov. Abbott ordered the removal of any non-standard road markings from public roads.

