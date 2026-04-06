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Buck Country Music News

Darius Rucker’s ready for Riverfront Revival #5

todayApril 6, 2026

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Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival (Courtesy Darius Rucker/SRE Entertainment)

Darius Rucker’s gearing up to lead his fifth annual Riverfront Revival Oct. 9 and 10 in his hometown of Charleston, South Carolina. 

Old Dominion, Gavin Adcock, BigXthaPlug and Chase Matthew are booked to play the shows at Riverfront Park, along with Nelly, Charles Wesley Godwin, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Austin Williams, Atlus, Dani Rucker, Gullah Collective, Karley Scott Collins, Saluda Shoals, Mel Washington, Whiskey Run and AC Scar.

“Riverfront Revival has always been about bringing great music and great people together in a place that means everything to me,” Darius says. “Getting to build this in Charleston year after year has been incredible, and this lineup shows how much it’s grown while still staying true to what the festival is all about.”

Presales are underway now, with tickets becoming available to the general public Wednesday.

Part of the proceeds from Riverfront Revival help the Charleston community through the Carolyn G. Rucker Nursing Scholarship and Rock ‘N Roll Rescue, which works with music education.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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