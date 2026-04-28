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Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New Summerfest seats to see Garth + Opry expands to RFD

todayApril 28, 2026

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ERNEST is set to make his Today show debut Wednesday during the 10 a.m. hour, ahead of the release of his third studio album, Deep Blue, on Friday.

Opry Live will start airing every Saturday on RFD-TV beginning May 9 at 9 p.m. ET. You’ll also be able to see Circle Sessions starting Friday, May 8, at 9:30 p.m. ET.

A limited number of premium seats for Garth Brooks’ June 16-17 Summerfest concerts at American Family Insurance Amphitheater in Milwaukee will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. CT.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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