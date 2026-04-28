AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Your chance to see Tucker Wetmore and The Red Clay Strays free in Nashville

todayApril 28, 2026

Background
share close
AD
‘Billboard’ Country Live (Billboard)

How’d you like to see Tucker Wetmore and The Red Clay Strays for free the week of CMA Fest? Thanks to Billboard, that’s certainly in the realm of possibility. 

The respected music magazine will once again take over Luke Combs’ Nashville honky-tonk, Category 10, June 3-5 for Billboard Country Live.

The festivities kick off that Wednesday with an exclusive rooftop gathering honoring Billboard‘s Country Power Players. Then Thursday, CMA vocal group of the year The Red Clay Strays take the stage, followed by Tucker Wetmore on Friday.

Look for more talent to be added in the weeks to come.

The shows are free and open to the public. RSVP online if you’d like to attend. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%