Your chance to see Tucker Wetmore and The Red Clay Strays free in Nashville

‘Billboard’ Country Live (Billboard)

How’d you like to see Tucker Wetmore and The Red Clay Strays for free the week of CMA Fest? Thanks to Billboard, that’s certainly in the realm of possibility.

The respected music magazine will once again take over Luke Combs’ Nashville honky-tonk, Category 10, June 3-5 for Billboard Country Live.

The festivities kick off that Wednesday with an exclusive rooftop gathering honoring Billboard‘s Country Power Players. Then Thursday, CMA vocal group of the year The Red Clay Strays take the stage, followed by Tucker Wetmore on Friday.

Look for more talent to be added in the weeks to come.

The shows are free and open to the public. RSVP online if you’d like to attend.