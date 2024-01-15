AD
Local News

Dietert Center temporarily closed due to weather

todayJanuary 15, 2024

The Dietert Center in Kerrville is closed today, Monday, January 15 due to inclement weather.  The center made this decision out of concern for the safety of its volunteers and participants.

Volunteers from the center were able to distribute double meals and blankets to its Meal on Wheels clients on Friday and are continuing to call and check on its participants.  Thanks to community support, volunteers collected numerous blankets during the center’s recent blanket drive.

The Dietert Center is still collecting heaters for the rest of the winter season, but encourages the public to remain at home during the current arctic front.

Written by: Michelle Layton

