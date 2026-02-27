Hill Country Wood Turners partners with Dietert Center in support of Meals on Wheels

AD

On Thursday, March 5th from 5:30-7:30 pm, Dietert Center will host “Soup’s On,” a casual soup dinner supporting Meals on Wheels in Kerr County. A highlight of the evening will be a silent auction featuring handcrafted items donated by the Hill Country Wood Turners.

For a third year, the Hill Country Wood Turners is donating several pieces to auction off in support of the Meals on Wheels programs. In January, the group started presenting Dietert Center with bowls, platters, pens, and other unique items for auction. They include pieces made from sycamore, mesquite, maple, Bradford pear, Cypress, pecan, and unique and treasured wood.

Executive Director Brenda Thompson commented, “We are thrilled to host this event for a third year after it was so much fun to enjoy Dietert Center’s award-winning soup and raise money to provide meals for our homebound seniors across Kerr County. The donations created by the Hill Country Wood Turners are amazing as always, and this year many of the pieces were crafted from salvaged floodwood, giving them even more significance to us.” Dietert Center depends on support from volunteers and donors to provide delivery of over 71,000 meals for homebound seniors in Kerr County each year. Donations make it possible to provide uninterrupted delivery and begin serving clients in need immediately within about a week of inquiry, without a waiting list.

Tony Wedig is the Vice President of the Hill Country Wood Turners and organizes many of their programs. After the success of their auction to help rebuild the Mason County Courthouse in 2022, he was inspired to do additional projects to support programs that help the community. Several of the woodturners are involved with Dietert Center as participants in programs and even volunteers.

The online auction will begin on February 14 at 8 am when participants can bid or even exercise the proxy or “buy it now” options. It will transition to a live auction and end on March 5 at Soup’s On! Admission may be pre-purchased at www.dietertcenter.org for $25 or in person at 451 Guadalupe Street. Tickets will be $30 each at the door if available. Reserved group seating is also available for groups of four at $150 per table or groups of six for $250 per table.

You can also preview the auction online at https://www.32auctions.com/SoupsOn2025. Bidders are welcome to check back for updates. Auction items will be added as they come in. In addition to the wood turners’ donations, auction items include handmade quilts, jewelry, art, and a handmade purse from JDS Leather. Dietert Center welcomes additional silent auction donations.

For more information about the Soup’s On event or the online auction, call 830-792-4044 or email paigesumner@dietertcenter.org.

