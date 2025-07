AD

The deadline to donate school supplies to the “Supplies for Success” campaign is Monday, July 21.

Financial donations may be mailed to: P.O. Box 73, Fredericksburg, Texas 78624.

The Hill Country Community Needs Council program serves each public-school campus in Gillespie County. Applications for families, with a public school student in Gillespie County, wishing to participate in the program, are due no later than 3:30 p.m. Monday, August 4.

For more information, visit www.needscouncil.org.

