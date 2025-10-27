AD
DPS: 23-year-old and two children killed in Kendall County crash

todayOctober 27, 2025

An adult and two children were killed after a crash on Interstate 10 in Kendall County, according to authorities.  The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and have not been identified, DPS said.

A second adult and a female child were airlifted to a San Antonio Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Monday on I-10 westbound at mile marker 524.  According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a silver GMC Sierra pickup truck was stopped on the right lane of the highway when it was struck by a truck tractor and semi-trailer.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said the highway is closed at the mile marker due to the crash.  Westbound traffic is being diverted through Comfort at Exit 524.

The investigation is ongoing.

Written by: Michelle Layton


