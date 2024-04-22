Early Voting begins for May 4 elections

AD

Early voting begins Monday, April 22, through Tuesday, April 30. Registered and eligible Texas voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live. Tuesday, April 23, is the last day to apply to vote by mail. Saturday, May 4, is Election Day. Sample ballots are available on each county’s elections website.

To vote in Texas, you need to have a form of identification when you go to cast your ballot at a polling location such as a Texas Driver License, Texas Election ID Certificate, Texas Personal ID Card, Texas Handgun License, U.S. Military ID Card, U.S. Citizenship Certificate, or a U.S. Passport. If you don’t have one of the forms of ID listed, and can’t reasonably obtain one, you can bring a copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or a certified birth certificate.

Cellphones are not allowed inside polling locations. Under Texas law, you cannot use most wireless communication devices within 100 feet of a voting station, nor are you allowed to record sound or images in that space. You are also not allowed to wear clothing, hats, flags, etc. that relates to a candidate currently on the ballot within 100 feet of the voting station.

Early voting for municipal elections in Fredericksburg is being held at the Girl Scout Cabin, 202 W. Austin Street through Friday, April 26, from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Voters will select the mayor and re-elect two city council members plus vote on a series of proposed revisions to the city charter.

Early voting for municipal elections in Kerrville is being conducted at the Cailloux City Center from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Voters will decide the mayor, Council member Place 3, and Council member Place 4.

Voters residing in the City of Boerne will be electing three council members and three Boerne Independent School District board members.

For additional information, visit Hillcountrytexas.org.

