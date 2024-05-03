Kerr County Clerk resigns

AD

Kerr County officials have confirmed that Kerr County Clerk Ian Collum resigned on Wednesday, May 1, but the May 4 City of Kerrville elections will be unaffected. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office will be sent to provide oversight at the polls this Saturday, as is common protocol for any election.

Collum’s resignation letter cited ongoing health issues as the reason for his resignation. By law, he continues to be the county clerk until the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court formally accepts his resignation. The county judge and four Commissioners’ are scheduled to consider his resignation, and possibly appoint his replacement, when they convene in a 9 a.m. special session on Monday, May 6.

“Fortunately for us, we have every confidence that our election tomorrow (May 4) will continue without any problems,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly. Kelly added that staff members who have conducted the county’s elections for years, including Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves and the county’s Certified Elections/Registration Administrator Nadine Alford, will be actively involved in the process throughout Saturday’s election and future transitions.

Being decided in the May 4, City of Kerrville election are the mayor’s position, as well as council seats for Places 3 and 4. Also on the ballot are 10 propositions for City Charter amendments. To view the sample ballot, visit the Elections page on the county website at www.kerrcountytx.gov. The next election scheduled after this weekend will be the Republican Primary Runoff Election, which will be conducted on May 28, 2024.

