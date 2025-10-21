Early Voting in Texas runs from Oct. 20-Oct. 31

AD

From state constitutional amendments to school district propositions, voters across Texas will be deciding on important races on the November 2025 ballot. Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 20, through Friday, Oct. 31. Thursday, Oct. 23, is the last day to apply to vote by mail. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Every voter who shows up to the polls in Texas will get to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the state constitution covering a range of policy areas, including property tax exemptions, judicial reforms and parental rights.

Sample ballots are available on each county’s elections website.

Kerr County residents who live in the Divide Independent School District are being asked to approve the issuance of $7 million in bonds to finance renovations and additions to the historic school property on Texas 41 in West Kerr County.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Precinct 1 voters will vote at the Riverside Church of Christ, 625 Harper Road.

Precinct 2 voters will vote at the Union Church, 101 Travis St.

Precinct 3 voters will vote at First Baptist Church, 635 Washington St.

Precinct 4 voters and Divide ISD voters will vote at the West Kerr Annex, 510 College St. in Ingram.

Early voting in Gillespie County will take place at the Gillespie County Elections Office, 95 Frederick Road. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily on weekdays and 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 30-31.

For more information, visit www.votetexas.gov.

