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Buck Country Music News

Ella Langley bests Beyoncé with Hot Country Songs feat

todayMay 26, 2026

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Ella Langley (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM)

Ella Langley’s lock on the Billboard charts continues, as the hitmaker occupies the top three spots on the Hot Country Songs chart. Not only that, she’s done it for an entire month.

For the fourth week, “Choosin’ Texas” is at #1, followed by its follow-up radio single, “Be Her,” at #2 and Ella’s duet with Morgan Wallen, “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” at #3.

The only time that’s ever been done before is in 2024, when Beyoncé reigned in the top three spots for a single week with tracks from Cowboy Carter

Meanwhile, Drake takes over the top spot on the all-genre Hot 100 with “Janice STFU,” interrupting Ella’s 10-week nonconsecutive run, at least for now. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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