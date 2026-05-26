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Buck Country Music News

Koe Wetzel’s new radio single ‘Hurts Like You’

todayMay 26, 2026

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Koe Wetzel’s ‘The Night Champion’ (Columbia Records)

Koe Wetzel took the “High Road” to land the most-played song at country radio in 2025.

Now he’s following up the double Platinum, five-week #1 with Jessie Murph with a new radio single from his upcoming sixth studio album. 

‘Hurts Like You’ was one of the first songs that we wrote for the record,” Koe says. “It’s kind of about a toxic relationship; whenever you get into those situations, you know it’s not good for you, but there’s just something about it that keeps bringing you back. It’s hard to get away from. I feel like a lot of people go through that, so I hope people can relate to the way that we felt about it.”

“Hurts Like You” is the lead release from The Night Champion, which drops June 12. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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