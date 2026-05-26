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Buck Country Music News

Lauren Alaina will step on ‘Stages’ this fall for headlining tour

todayMay 26, 2026

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Lauren Alaina’s The Stages Tour (Courtesy Lauren Alaina/Big Loud)

Lauren Alaina’s 15-date fall headlining tour borrows its name from her upcoming album, Stages, which drops Aug. 28. 

The trek kicks off Oct. 1 in Milwaukee and wraps Nov. 12 at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. 

“This tour feels like my most personal yet,” Lauren says. “Stages is all about the different chapters I’ve lived through: the highs, the heartbreaks, the growth, and finding joy in who I am today.”

“Every stage of my life has shaped this music,” she continues, “and now I finally get to bring all of these songs to stages around the country and share them with the fans who’ve been with me through it all. I hope people leave these shows feeling seen, healed, and maybe even a little more hopeful.”

Shane Profitt, Ashley Kutcher and Hannah Harper will join her on the run, with tickets going on sale Friday.

Lauren currently has a top-30 hit with Chase Matthew and “All My Exes.” 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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