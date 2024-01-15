ERCOT asks Texans to conserve energy Monday morning

AD

ERCOT has issued a conservation appeal, asking Texans to save energy on Monday, January 15, between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. ERCOT says that because of “continued freezing temperatures, very high demand, and unseasonably low wind,” the current conditions lead to lower levels of operating reserves.

An ERCOT Conservation Appeal is a request for Texans to reduce electrical usage, if safe to do so. Conservation is a widely used industry tool that can help the grid by lowering demand for a specific period of time, which is typically late afternoon into the evening hours in the summer, or early morning during the winter. Conservation helps grid operators balance generation supply and customer demand.

Monday night might not be the only day it asks Texans to conserve. ERCOT said the same conditions will be around Tuesday morning, too. ERCOT said in a release that it is also asking all government agencies to reduce power at their facilities. Additionally, anyone who relies on power for medical reasons is asked to have a backup plan in place, whether battery backups or by generator.

Energy-saving tips for residents and businesses can be found at www.ercot.com/txans.

