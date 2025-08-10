FEMA announces new operational hours for Disaster Recovery Centers following recent floods

AD

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened up several recovery centers after the Central Texas floods that occurred over the July 4 weekend. FEMA representatives help those suffering from flood-related damages or losses, as well as provide general disaster recovery. FEMA is changing its operational hours, according to a news release from the agency.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center hours for the following counties as provided by the agency:

KERR COUNTY:

~First Baptist Church, 625 Washington St., Kerrville, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, Closed Sundays

~L J Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket), 1551 Texas Highway 39, Hunt, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Closed Sundays

BURNET COUNTY:

~Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., BURNET, Closed Aug. 8, 9 and 10, Regular hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, Closed Sundays

TOM GREEN COUNTY:

~Concho Valley Transit Annex, 506 N. Chadbourne St., San Angelo, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Closed Sundays

TRAVIS COUNTY:

~Northway Bible Church, 589 San Gabriel Parkway, Leander, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, Closed Sundays

WILLIAMSON COUNTY:

~Williamson County EMS North Campus, Classroom A & B, 3189 SE Inner Loop, Suite A, Georgetown, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

