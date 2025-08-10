AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

FEMA announces new operational hours for Disaster Recovery Centers following recent floods

todayAugust 10, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) opened up several recovery centers after the Central Texas floods that occurred over the July 4 weekend.  FEMA representatives help those suffering from flood-related damages or losses, as well as provide general disaster recovery.  FEMA is changing its operational hours, according to a news release from the agency.

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center hours for the following counties as provided by the agency:

KERR COUNTY:

~First Baptist Church, 625 Washington St., Kerrville, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, Closed Sundays

~L J Vineyards (formerly Bridget’s Basket), 1551 Texas Highway 39, Hunt, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Closed Sundays

BURNET COUNTY:

~Burnet Community Center, 401 E. Jackson St., BURNET, Closed Aug. 8, 9 and 10, Regular hours 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, Closed Sundays

TOM GREEN COUNTY:

~Concho Valley Transit Annex, 506 N. Chadbourne St., San Angelo, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Friday, Closed Sundays

TRAVIS COUNTY:

~Northway Bible Church, 589 San Gabriel Parkway, Leander, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Monday to Saturday, Closed Sundays

WILLIAMSON COUNTY:

~Williamson County EMS North Campus, Classroom A & B, 3189 SE Inner Loop, Suite A, Georgetown, Open 8 a.m.-7 p.m. daily

 

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%