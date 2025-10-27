Float registration deadline for Kerrville Holiday Lighted Parade Nov. 5

AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is reminding the community that the float registration deadline for the 24th annual Holiday Lighted Parade is quickly approaching on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. or until spaces are filled.

Registration information and parade rules can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1344/Holiday-Lighted-Parade. All float entries must be submitted online, and payment is required at registration. Participants should carefully review the rules and regulations prior to submitting their applications. The fee to participate in the parade is $50 per entry plus a 3.5% card processing fee.

If space is still available, late registration will be accepted until noon on Nov. 10 for $75 per entry plus a 3.5% card processing fee. Entries will NOT be accepted once the parade is at capacity or after the late registration deadline.

Before registering your float, have the following information available:

~Entry type (Float, vehicle only, walking)

~Total length of entry in feet (including towing vehicle)

~If your entry will include music of any kind

~If your entry will include animals of any kind

~Entry theme and description

~Comments to be read by the parade announcer (40 words max)

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

