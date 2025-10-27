AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Float registration deadline for Kerrville Holiday Lighted Parade Nov. 5

todayOctober 27, 2025

Background
share close
AD

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is reminding the community that the float registration deadline for the 24th annual Holiday Lighted Parade is quickly approaching on Wednesday, Nov. 5 at 5 p.m. or until spaces are filled.

Registration information and parade rules can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/1344/Holiday-Lighted-Parade.  All float entries must be submitted online, and payment is required at registration.  Participants should carefully review the rules and regulations prior to submitting their applications.  The fee to participate in the parade is $50 per entry plus a 3.5% card processing fee.

If space is still available, late registration will be accepted until noon on Nov. 10 for $75 per entry plus a 3.5% card processing fee.  Entries will NOT be accepted once the parade is at capacity or after the late registration deadline.

Before registering your float, have the following information available:

~Entry type (Float, vehicle only, walking)

~Total length of entry in feet (including towing vehicle)

~If your entry will include music of any kind

~If your entry will include animals of any kind

~Entry theme and description

~Comments to be read by the parade announcer (40 words max)

For additional information, contact the Parks and Recreation Dept. at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%