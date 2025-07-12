Flood disaster committees to be included in upcoming special session

AD

Texas legislative leaders announced the creation of joint select committees to examine disaster preparedness and flooding issues following the catastrophic July 4 floods in the Texas Hill Country. The committees will hold their first joint hearing July 23 at the state Capitol. A second hearing will take place the following week in Kerrville to allow residents to provide input.

The committees will examine four areas outlined in Gov. Abbott’s special session call: flood warning systems, flood emergency communications, relief funding for Hill Country floods, and natural disaster preparation and recovery.

“Right now, we must focus on the recovery of those still missing, then rebuilding communities in flooded areas,” Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a statement. “In the coming year, and into the next regular legislative session, we will gather all the facts and answer the many questions to which the public demands answers.”

The committees will address current recovery needs and work to prevent future flooding disasters along Texas rivers.

The special session will consider an 18-item agenda that prioritizes flood response measures alongside congressional redistricting, education reforms and other legislative priorities. Abbott announced the agenda Wednesday, with flood preparedness taking the first four spots on the call.

