Flood Relief coordination and community resources update

In response to recent flooding in Kerr County, city and county officials have partnered with local organizations to provide coordinated relief and support services to affected residents.

In-Kind Donations are accepted at the Ingram Elementary School, 125 Brave Run, in Ingram.

Monetary contributions may be made to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund:

~Online: https://www.communityfoundation.net/

~By mail: Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, 241 Earl Garret St., Kerrville, TX 78028. Checks should be made payable to Kerr County Flood Relief Fund.

Individuals searching for missing loved ones are urged to contact the Emergency Operations Center:

~Phone: 830-258-1111

~Email: kerrvillemissing@dps.texas.gov. Include the person’s name, date of birth, gender, eye color, hair color, a recent photo and last known location.

Shelters are available for residents whose homes have been destroyed or who are currently displaced:

~First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville, TX 78028, (830) 257-0800

~Cavalry Temple Church, 3000 Loop 534, Kerrville, TX – available for family support of the missing only.

Donations of services and equipment can be coordinated through https://tcr.community.org/ including:

~Law enforcement resources (officers, K-9 units)

~Heavy equipment (such as bulldozers)

~Communications support (Wi-Fi boosters, satellite phones, etc.)

Officials urge residents to monitor official city and county communication channels for the latest updates and additional resources as recovery efforts continue.

For more information, visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.

