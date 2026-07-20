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Local News

Flood victims are reminded to beware of ‘opportunists’

todayJuly 20, 2026

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After seeing numerous scams and opportunists attempting to take advantage of last year’s Texas Hill Country victims, local officials are warning 2026 flood survivors to be aware of potential fraudsters.  Be cautious of individuals who show up as ‘volunteers’ but ask for money or donations, or try to profit from your loss.

Remember to protect yourself and always use vetted nonprofit and coordinated resources.  Additionally, verify help before giving money or donations and always ask for trusted local referrals.

Anyone needing volunteer help or wanting to volunteer can contact Kerr Together, 98 Coronado Drive N., Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m., by calling (830) 315-1002, or by emailing admin@kerrtogether.com.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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