Former college and NFL star Reggie Bush’s 2005 Heisman Trophy reinstated

Michael Cohen/WireImage/Via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Former standout college football player and NFL running back Reggie Bush will have his 2005 Heisman Trophy reinstated, according to Bush’s attorneys and a statement posted on the Heisman website Wednesday.

Bush posted a photo on Instagram with the trophy captioned, “No one can take from you what God has for you.”

Bush forfeited the trophy in 2010 amid NCAA sanctions against his former school, the University of Southern California.

“I am grateful to once again be recognized as the recipient of the Heisman Trophy,” said Bush in a statement via his attorneys, “This reinstatement is not only a personal victory but also a validation of the tireless efforts of my supporters and advocates who have stood by me throughout this arduous journey.”

Bush, who was accused of receiving improper benefits while playing at USC, maintained his innocence in the statement.

“I want to make it abundantly clear that I have always acted with integrity and in accordance with the rules and regulations set forth by the NCAA,” Bush stated. “The allegations brought against me were unfounded and unsupported by evidence, and I am grateful that the truth is finally prevailing.”

In a statement confirming the decision, Michael Comerford, president of the Heisman Trophy Trust, said the choice was made considering “enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Reggie Bush back to the Heisman family in recognition of his collegiate accomplishments,” said Comerford. “We considered the enormous changes in college athletics over the last several years in deciding that now is the right time to reinstate the Trophy for Reggie. We are so happy to welcome him back.”

