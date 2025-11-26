AD
Local News

Fredericksburg lights up its Community Christmas Tree

todayNovember 26, 2025

The Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau kicked off the holiday season Tuesday night with the lighting of the Community Christmas tree and German Christmas Pyramid.

Every day through Jan. 6, 2026, at Marktplatz, there will be a 10-minute audio presentation, featuring the story of the town’s German heritage, holiday carols and concluding with a countdown to the lighting of Marktplatz.

Each evening will feature holiday music starting at 5 p.m., and the 6 p.m. audio presentation and lighting countdown.  After the countdown, the music will conclude at 6:30 p.m.

For more information visit www.fbgtx.gov.

