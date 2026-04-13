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Local News

GCSO arrests two suspects following narcotics investigation tied to Culture’s Grill and Bar

todayApril 13, 2026

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A narcotics investigation in Gillespie County has led to two arrests connected to alleged cocaine sales at Culture’s Grill and Bar.  Authorities say they identified two suspects believed to be involved in selling cocaine at the establishment.

On March 25, deputies conducted a traffic stop on one of the suspects, identified as Noe Mondragon.  During the stop, investigators say he was found in possession of suspected cocaine and prescription medications and was taken into custody.

That arrest led to a search warrant for his residence, where investigators say they found additional suspected cocaine, methamphetamine and items used for packaging drugs for sale.  Mondragon now faces multiple charges, including possession and manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.

Investigators also obtained arrest warrants for a second suspect, identified as Jose Ignacio Argumedo Sanchez.  Deputies later located him at his workplace, Culture’s Grill and Bar, where he was taken into custody.  Authorities say Sanchez was also found with suspected cocaine at the time of his arrest and faces additional charges.

Officials say more charges related to the alleged drug sales could be filed as the investigation continues.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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