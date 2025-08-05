Gillespie County ‘back-to’school’ updates

AD

School supply lists for Fredericksburg, Harper, Doss, St. Mary’s and Heritage are now available on each school’s respective web sites in preparation for the 2025-26 school year. Qualifying items will be tax free this weekend, Friday through Sunday, August 8-10.

The Gillespie County Ministerial Association is hosting a School-to-School prayer service on Sunday, August 10. The services will start at Harper, Stonewall and Fredericksburg Elementary Schools, 1608 N. Adams St., followed by more services at other locations.

A Back-to-School Community Pep Rally will be at Marktplatz on Thursday, Aug. 14 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. alongside the Farmer’s Market.

Texas lawmakers passed several new laws that will impact students beginning this year, including a ban on cell phones and smart devices at school, effective immediately. House Bill 1481 requires public school districts or open-enrollment charter schools to adopt and implement policies prohibiting students from using a “personal communication device” during school hours.

Schools have to either prohibit students from bringing devices on campus or provide a way for students to store their devices while on school property. Schools also must have punishments in place for students who are found using the devices.

Effective September 1, a “durable poster or framed copy” of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom is required. Senate Bill 1o states that the display needs to be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall and “in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom.” The bill mandates that schools that do not have posters that meet the requirements to accept donations or use public funds to replace them.

Senate Bill 11, effective immediately, allows Texas public schools to adopt a policy to allow students and employees to participate in a voluntary daily period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts.

House Bill 6, effective immediately, extends how long schools can place students on in-school suspension. Now, the suspension can last as long as schools deem appropriate, with principals required to review the placement every 10 days. “Repeated and significant” classroom disruption or threats to the health and safety of other children can now be met with out-of-school suspension, in a reversal of prior state laws that limited the punishment’s use.

Effective immediately, Senate Bill 13 allows parents to control what materials their children have access to in school libraries. It also established an advisory council to aid a district board of trustees in making decisions on material allowed in school libraries.

House Bill 27, effective immediately, requires all students in Texas public high schools to complete a one-half credit course on personal financial literacy.

Certain food additives will now no longer be included in free or reduced-price meals provided by school districts after the passing of Senate Bill 314.

Effective immediately, Senate Bill 2929 allows an official at a UIL athletic activity or competition to immediately eject a spectator from the event for inappropriate behavior, without having to give a verbal warning first.

House Bill 2 provides $8.5 billion in funding for public schools. About half of the money, goes to pay and retention. Other funding goes to early learning programs, school safety, special education, charter facilities funding, rural schools, career and Vo-Technical programs and teacher certification initiatives.

~The first day of school for Fredericksburg ISD is Wednesday, August 12.

~The Harper ISD first day of school is Thursday, Aug. 14.

~Heritage School kicks off its 2025-26 academic year on Monday, Aug. 18.

~St. Mary’s Catholic School’s first day of school is Tuesday, Aug. 12.

