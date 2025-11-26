Gillespie County Commissioners taking action on two energy projects

AD

The Gillespie County Commissioners Court met Tuesday and took action on two controversial energy projects planned for Gillespie County.

Judge Daniel Jones announced after an executive session with the county’s law firm that it would file a petition of intervention in an existing suit against Peregrine Energy, who is planning a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) facility near Rogers Draw in Harper. The county will become a plaintiff in that litigation.

Commissioners also voted to make a motion regarding the Marshall Springs Solar and BESS facility, an 1,100-acre project planned for about five miles north of Fredericksburg, that any development activity may not commence until all permit issues related to drainage and flood plain ordinance had been satisfied. That includes even vegetation clearing.

Six people spoke in public comment at the meeting and asked for the county’s intervention.

AD