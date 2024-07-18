AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Gillespie County horse racing set for Saturday

todayJuly 18, 2024

Background
share close
AD

After rainouts at the live pari-mutual horse racing on Saturday, July 6, action returns to the Gillespie County Fair Grounds Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21.  This weekend’s races are the Night in Old Fredericksburg Race Meet.  Racing will continue in August with the Gillespie County Race Meet on Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11.

Additionally, the Gillespie Couty Fair and Festivals Association presents a Night in Old Fredericksburg beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, at the Gillespie County Fair Grounds.  All day general admission for those 13 and up is $10, children 6-12, $5, and free for those five and under.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%