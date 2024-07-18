Gillespie County horse racing set for Saturday

AD

After rainouts at the live pari-mutual horse racing on Saturday, July 6, action returns to the Gillespie County Fair Grounds Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21. This weekend’s races are the Night in Old Fredericksburg Race Meet. Racing will continue in August with the Gillespie County Race Meet on Saturday and Sunday, August 10-11.

Additionally, the Gillespie Couty Fair and Festivals Association presents a Night in Old Fredericksburg beginning at noon Saturday and Sunday, July 20-21, at the Gillespie County Fair Grounds. All day general admission for those 13 and up is $10, children 6-12, $5, and free for those five and under.

