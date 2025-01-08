Gillespie County issues burn ban

AD

Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones, at the urging of Fire Marshal Steve Olfers and area volunteer fire department chiefs, initiated a burn ban on January 3 due to continuing dry conditions. The ban is for 90 days, or until the Commissioners Court determines that the circumstances no longer apply. Violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which can result in a fine of up to $500.

County judges and commissioners’ courts can enact burn bans during periods of high wildfire danger or drought to protect the public and prevent human-caused wildfires.

Outdoor burning is permitted in Texas for recreational or ceremonial purposes, for cooking food, or for generating warmth in cold weather.

For more information, visit www.gillespiecounty.org.

