AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Gillespie County issues burn ban

todayJanuary 8, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Gillespie County Judge Daniel Jones, at the urging of Fire Marshal Steve Olfers and area volunteer fire department chiefs, initiated a burn ban on January 3 due to continuing dry conditions.  The ban is for 90 days, or until the Commissioners Court determines that the circumstances no longer apply.  Violating the burn ban is a Class C misdemeanor, which can result in a fine of up to $500.

County judges and commissioners’ courts can enact burn bans during periods of high wildfire danger or drought to protect the public and prevent human-caused wildfires.

Outdoor burning is permitted in Texas for recreational or ceremonial purposes, for cooking food, or for generating warmth in cold weather.

For more information, visit www.gillespiecounty.org.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%