Gillespie County weekly rundown

The Fredericksburg City Council discussed the Hollmig Lane, Goehmann Lane and Sonoma Oaks Development during Tuesday’s council meeting. Residents of the city and Gillespie County also urged the council to attempt to work together with the county to come up with a plan to address development issues that often crop up along the extraterritorial jurisdictions.

The Gillespie County Commissioners Court approved a resolution related to the Marshall Springs battery and solar project and posted a job position for the library director during Monday’s special meeting.

The City of Fredericksburg’s Fall Leaf Collection Program is currently underway and will continue as needed throughout the fall and winter months. The city offers this service twice a year, free of charge, to all residential garbage customers to encourage beautification. During this program, residents are encouraged to gather leaves from their property and rake them to the street. For more information visit FBGTX.org or contact City Hall at 830-997-7521.

In response to the halting of SNAP benefits, The Good Samaritan Center and Central Texas Food Bank will host emergency food distribution events throughout the month of November. Due to the ongoing federal government shutdown, 1,241 Gillespie County residents did not receive their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on Nov. 1. The regular food distribution is set for Saturday, Nov. 8, from 9-10:30 a.m. at Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, 1800 N. LLano St., where 200 turkeys will be distributed as well as other food items.

