Gillespie County weekly updates

On Tuesday, Fredericksburg City Council members voted unanimously to postpone voting on the tax rate increase and adopting the 2026 fiscal year budget until Tuesday, Sept. 16. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the City Hall East Campus, 2818 U.S. 290 East, Fredericksburg. At the meeting the council held a public hearing on the proposed tax rate and budget and heard from Fredericksburg Convention and Visitor Bureau president on its projected budget.

The Gillespie Commissioners Court heard from citizens regarding a lawsuit against Peregrine Energy and other companies regarding the Harper BESS facility during its regular meeting this week. The court held a public hearing on Monday night and discussed the FY2025-26 budget, tax rate and elected officials salaries.

The Fredericksburg Independent School District board of trustees met on Monday and approved the new tax rate of $0.7731. The board also reviewed the 2022-2026 District Strategic Plan and voted to prepay at least $1.8 million of its bond debt.

Additionally, Fredericksburg ISD’s ratings improved while Harper’s stayed consistent in the recently released Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings.

