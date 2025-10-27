AD
Local News

GIS Day set for Nov. 19 at the Kerrville library

todayOctober 27, 2025

The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is hosting a special Geographic Informations Systems (GIS) Day event for the public on Wednesday, Nov. 19.  Activities and talks for kids will be from 3:30-4:30 p.m., followed by a program for adults from 4:45-5:45 p.m.  The event is designed to introduce the community to the fascinating world of GIS and demonstrate its importance in people’s daily lives.

GIS Day is an international event that showcases the real-world applications of GIS technology.  This event aims to provide a comprehensive overview of GIS, making it accessible and understandable for all ages.  GIS Day is designed to be both informative and engaging.

For more information, contact the GIS Coordinator at (830) 258-1499 or visit the website at https://gisportal-kerrvilletx.hub.arcgis.com/pages/gisday.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

