Gov. Abbott presents $25k checks to flood impacted families following recent George Strait benefit concert

Families who were impacted by the July 4 floods were presented $25,000 checks from Gov. Greg Abbott on Saturday in Ingram. This comes after a July 27 benefit concert, “Strait to the Heart,” that was hosted by George Strait and Estancia Estates Founder Tom Cusick, according to Strait’s website. Along with Cusick, Abbott was joined at the presentation by Rep. Wes Virdell and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd.

Donations were made to the Vaqueros del Mar Texas Flood Relief Fund, according to the website. Those funds were then distributed directly to families affected, who were presented with checks Saturday.

“We as a State are working tirelessly to make sure that the recovery process is as easy and effective as possible,” Abbott said in the release. “If you have a need in your area, let us know. There are a lot of people here to assist you with those needs. These checks will help you piece your lives back together, and there’s more help on the way.”

