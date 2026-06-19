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Mike FM Music News

Gracie Abrams gives a rock edge to Ariana Grande’s ‘we can’t be friends’

todayJune 19, 2026

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Gracie Abrams, ‘Daughter From Hell’ (Interscope)

Gracie Abrams is the latest artist to record a cover song for BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Gracie and her band performed Ariana Grande’s “we can’t be friends (wait for you love).” Her version is decidedly more rocking than Ariana’s, with heavier guitars and drums. Gracie wrote on Instagram, “@arianagrande Your music moves me you move me you are everything.”

Ariana hasn’t responded to the shout-out yet. She’s set to perform at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on Friday night.

On Live Lounge, Gracie also performed “Hit the Wall,” the first single from her upcoming album, Daughter From Hell. It’s due July 17, just a few weeks ahead of the release of Ariana’s new album, petal.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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