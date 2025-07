AD

Grand Central at Milam is currently hosting a flood donation drive until Thursday, July 31, at 206 N. Milam Street.

The drive is focusing on collecting the following items:

~mops

~heavy-duty gloves

~trash bags

~soap

~shampoo

~body wash

~toothbrushes

~baby wipes

~diapers

~bottled water

~blankets

~towels

~dog/cat food and bowls

~pet leashes

~pet carriers for displaced

~feminine hygiene products

For more information, visit www.grandcentralatmilam.com.

