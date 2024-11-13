Grand Marshal announced for Kerrville’s 23rd Annual Holiday Lighted Parade

AD

The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced that Dr. William “Bill” Rector will be the Grand Marshal for the 23rd annual Holiday Lighted Parade, scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, November 23 in downtown Kerrville. Last month, Rector was honored with the 2024 Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year Award. His father received the same honor in 1973.

Dr. Rector graduated from Tivy High School and received his medical degree from Texas A&M and UTMB-Galveston. After serving in the Air Force, Rector returned to Kerrville, where he served on the Kerrville City Council and the KISD Board of Trustees. He was a radiologist at Peterson Regional Medical Center for 31 years, introducing modern ultrasound imaging to Kerrville in the 1980s when this technology was exceedingly rare, especially in rural hospitals.

Since retiring in 2011, Rector has volunteered on many local boards and commissions. Currently, he is the board president of the Upper Guadalupe River Authority, the longest-serving member of the Kerr County Historical Commission, and sits on the board for the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center and the Symphony of the Hills.

For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.

