Local News

Grants available to restaurants affected by July 4th floods

todayDecember 4, 2025

Background
The Texas Restaurant Foundation is opening a new grant program to support restaurants that are still recovering from the July 4 floods, the organization announced on Monday.  The foundation said it will distribute more than $30,000 through its TX Restaurant Relief Fund.  The money is intended to help restaurants with long-term rebuilding efforts so they can stay open and continue employing local workers.

Eligible restaurants must be independently owned, plan to reopen or remain open.  They must also have suffered physical or economic damage from the floods and be located in one of the 30 following counties:

~Bandera

~Bexar

~Burnet

~Caldwell

~Coke

~Comal

~Concho

~Edwards

~Gillespie

~Guadalupe

~Hamilton

~Kendall

~Kerr

~Kimble

~Kinney

~Lampasas

~Llano

~Mason

~Maverick

~McCulloch

~Menard

~Real

~Reeves

~San Saba

~Schleicher

~Sutton

~Tom Green

~Travis

~Uvalde

~Williamson

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will match up to $15,000 in total grants awarded to restaurants located in its service area, which includes Bandera, Blanco, Edwards, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Mason, Real and Uvalde counties.

Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis while funds remain available.  Restaurants can apply online through the Texas Restaurant Foundation.  Applications will start being accepted Thursday, Dec. 4.

Written by: Michelle Layton

