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Rev Rock Report

Grateful Dead, Chicago, Rod Stewart and more: Celebrate the Spirit of ’76 with new vinyl reissues

todayMay 29, 2026

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Grateful Dead, ‘Steal Your Face’ (50th Anniversary) (Rhino Records)

Fifty years ago, America celebrated its 200th birthday — and a lot of great albums were released.

That’s why Rhino Records has launched a Spirit of ’76 vinyl reissue campaign, with independent record stores carrying new editions of 23 albums that first arrived in 1976. It gets underway July 17 with the release of Bad Company’s Run with the Pack, Black Sabbath’s Technical Ecstasy, the Faces’ Snakes and Ladders/The Best of Faces and the Ramones’ self-titled debut.

On July 24, releases include X, the Grammy-winning album by Chicago; the Grateful Dead’s live album Steal Your Face; Linda Ronstadt’s Hasten Down the Wind; The J. Geils Band’s live album Blow Your Face Out; Todd Rundgren’s Faithful; and Rod Stewart’s A Night on the Town.

The campaign ends July 31 with Jethro Tull’s M.U. – The Best of Jethro Tull, the Ramones’ Live at the Roxy, 1976, War’s Greatest Hits and ZZ Top’s World Wide Texas Tour.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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