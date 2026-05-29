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Rev Rock Report

‘Who’s your favorite Beatle?’ Paul McCartney goes on a ‘Chicken Shop Date’

todayMay 29, 2026

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Paul McCartney leaves ‘The Late Show’ following the taping of the final episode on May 21, 2026 in New York City. (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

Paul McCartney has submitted himself to the experience of Chicken Shop Date, and the results are now available to watch on YouTube.

In the YouTube series, host Amelia Dimoldenberg eats fried chicken and fries while Sir Paul munches on vegan chicken nuggets and answers a variety of quirky questions. 

McCartney was asked to recall the time he set a condom on fire in Hamburg, Germany, whether he’d ever get a tattoo, and how often he thinks Amelia should go to the dentist.  She then hit him with perhaps the most outlandish question of all.

“Who’s your favorite Beatle?” Amelia asked.

After noting that there’s “only one left” besides himself, McCartney replied, “Now, currently it’s Ringo. During the Beatles, I think we all used to look up to John, ’cause he was like the leader, even though there wasn’t an officially a leader of the group.”

“He was very witty and he was great to have in the group,” he continued. “I think all of us might’ve said John was our favorite Beatle.”

McCartney also told a heartwarming story about his late wife, Linda McCartney. He said he once heard that Greek billionaire Aristotle Onassis gave his wife Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis a bracelet inscribed with “JILY,” which stood for “Jackie I Love You.” That inspired him to get Linda a bracelet that read “LILY,” for “Linda I Love You.”

“Oh, that’s gorgeous. Wow, that’s very thoughtful of you,” Amelia responded.  “She’s a lovely girl,” McCartney responded.

Among the other topics the two discussed were whether Sir Paul has ever autographed someone’s butt, the last time he did a headstand, how many guitars he owns, gardening tips and whether Amelia should start taking drugs.

“Depends,” says McCartney. “We’ll talk.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Written by: ABC News

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