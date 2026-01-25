H-E-B adjusts store hours for winter weather but has plenty of essentials

AD

H-E-B has updated store hours across parts of Texas due to severe winter weather. Stores in Kerrville, Boerne, Bulverde, New Braunfels, Seguin, and La Vernia will be open Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., with most returning to extended hours on Monday.

H-E-B wants to reassure customers it has plenty of “essentials” needed for the current winter weather. Workers are restocking food and supplies overnight and throughout the day to keep up with the demand. Curbside pickup demand is also high, with most area H-E-B stores fully booked for today and tomorrow.

For a full list of updated store schedules, visit www.newsroom.heb.com.

