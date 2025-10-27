AD
H-E-B donates $5 million to Texas food banks

todayOctober 27, 2025

H-E-B, the popular Texas grocery store, has pledged to donate $5 million to support food banks across Texas,  The grocery chain has also pledged a $1 million gift to benefit Meals on Wheels programs across the state.  This donation is timely considering that the USDA just announced that no federal benefits will go out on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, which began Oct. 1.

The $5 million gift will be distributed among food banks in the Feeding Texas network, supporting their efforts to combat food insecurity.

For Meals on Wheels Texas, the $1 million gift will support their efforts to provide nutrition services to homebound seniors.

Written by: Michelle Layton

