H-E-B donates $5 million to Texas food banks

H-E-B, the popular Texas grocery store, has pledged to donate $5 million to support food banks across Texas, The grocery chain has also pledged a $1 million gift to benefit Meals on Wheels programs across the state. This donation is timely considering that the USDA just announced that no federal benefits will go out on Nov. 1 due to the government shutdown, which began Oct. 1.

The $5 million gift will be distributed among food banks in the Feeding Texas network, supporting their efforts to combat food insecurity.

For Meals on Wheels Texas, the $1 million gift will support their efforts to provide nutrition services to homebound seniors.

