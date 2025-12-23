H-E-B issued recall for certain yogurts

AD

In a news release, PlantBased Innovations announced that Higher Harvest Dairy-Free Coconut Yogurt, Strawberry flavor, has been recalled since the product may contain undeclared almonds. People with an allergy or “severe” sensitivity to almonds could experience a serious or even life-threatening reaction if they eat the yogurt, the company said in the release.

The recall was issued after a complaint revealed that the yogurt’s packaging did not indicate the presence of almonds. The product was distributed to H-E-B and shipped on Nov. 24, 2025. According to the release, the product was packaged in 5.3-ounce plastic cups with a best by date of Jan. 2, 2026.

Customers who have bought the yogurt can return it to the H-E-B where it was purchased for a full refund.

