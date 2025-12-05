AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

H-E-B warns customers of gift card scams

todayDecember 5, 2025

Background
share close
AD

H-E-B is alerting customers to a new online scam circulating on Facebook, promising large gift cards or shopping sprees in exchange for clicking a link or sharing the message via Messenger.  The San Antonio-based grocery chain confirmed it currently has no giveaways running on Facebook.

The company urges customers to only trust promotions posted on its official channels, including HEB.com, the My H-E-B app, and verified social media accounts.  Customers should double-check any domain or account to ensure it is official before clicking links or sharing information.

H-E-B stressed that it will never ask for login credentials, sensitive personal information, or that users share promotions with friends via Messenger in order to participate.

If users encounter a suspicious link on Facebook, they are encouraged to report it directly to the platform to help stop scammers.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%