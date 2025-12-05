H-E-B warns customers of gift card scams

AD

H-E-B is alerting customers to a new online scam circulating on Facebook, promising large gift cards or shopping sprees in exchange for clicking a link or sharing the message via Messenger. The San Antonio-based grocery chain confirmed it currently has no giveaways running on Facebook.

The company urges customers to only trust promotions posted on its official channels, including HEB.com, the My H-E-B app, and verified social media accounts. Customers should double-check any domain or account to ensure it is official before clicking links or sharing information.

H-E-B stressed that it will never ask for login credentials, sensitive personal information, or that users share promotions with friends via Messenger in order to participate.

If users encounter a suspicious link on Facebook, they are encouraged to report it directly to the platform to help stop scammers.

