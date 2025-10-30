AD
Local News

Helpful tips for preventing your wildfire risks

todayOctober 30, 2025

When weather conditions combine low humidity and high winds with dry vegetation, Central Texas and the Hill Country can often deal with very high to extreme wildfire danger.

During high-risk wildfire conditions, it is best to be extra careful when outdoors interacting with dry vegetation.  Activities include:

~Parking on dry grass

~Mowing the lawn

~Weed-wacking

~Welding

~Grilling or cooking outdoors

~Disposing of cigarette butts

These can cause friction and create sparks.  High winds carry sparks away and can cause grass/brush fires in neighboring areas.

If you are concerned about wildfire issues around your property, secure decorations and loose objects.

There are a variety of ways to get alerts about wildfires and stay connected:

~Texas A & M Forest Service.  Information about current burn bans, wildfire outlooks and information for home/land owners

~National Weather Service. Fire weather information and forecasting

Written by: Michelle Layton

