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Local News

Hill Country Community Needs Council will double every donation during the month of March

todayMarch 25, 2026

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The Hill Country Community Needs Council received a $100,000 matching grant from the Dian Graves Owen Foundation, and its “Something from the Heart” campaign is now in effect.  Through Tuesday, March 31, every donation will be doubled to help support neighbors in need.

Donations may be made online at www.needscouncil.org, in person at 1904 N. LLano St. or via mail at P.O. Box 73, Fredericksburg, TX 78624.  (Mailed donations postmarked by 3-31-26 will count toward the match.)

For more information, visit www.needscouncil.org.

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Written by: Michelle Layton

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Two injured in Kendall County helicopter crash

Two people were injured in a helicopter crash Tuesday morning in Kendall County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).  DPS troopers responded to the crash at 11 a.m. on private property at Headwaters Ranch, located at 8333 RM 1376. Investigators said preliminarily it appears the helicopter struck […]

todayMarch 25, 2026

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