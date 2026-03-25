Hill Country Community Needs Council will double every donation during the month of March

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The Hill Country Community Needs Council received a $100,000 matching grant from the Dian Graves Owen Foundation, and its “Something from the Heart” campaign is now in effect. Through Tuesday, March 31, every donation will be doubled to help support neighbors in need.

Donations may be made online at www.needscouncil.org, in person at 1904 N. LLano St. or via mail at P.O. Box 73, Fredericksburg, TX 78624. (Mailed donations postmarked by 3-31-26 will count toward the match.)

For more information, visit www.needscouncil.org.

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