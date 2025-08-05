Hill Country MHDD offering First Responder Support sessions at the Kerrville library

AD

Hill Country Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Centers (Hill Country MHDD) is partnering with the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library to offer First Responder Family Support sessions this August. Designed to provide families of first responders with meaningful emotional and mental health support, these sessions will be held in the library’s meeting room on the following dates:

~Wednesday, Aug. 6, from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

~Thursday, Aug. 7, from 1-3 p.m.

These sessions are part of Hill Country MHDD’s ongoing commitment to community wellness and will focus on the unique challenges that first responder families face. Led by trained mental health professionals, the sessions will include practical tools for managing stress, supporting loved ones, and building family resilience.

“We recognize that first responder families often carry the emotional weight of public service in silence,” said Kelsi Wilmot, director of Community Relations at Hill Country MHSS. “These sessions create a safe place to acknowledge that experience, offer support, and strengthen connections.”

Hill Country MHDD has been serving Central Texas communities since 1970, offering mental health, substance abuse, and developmental disability services across a 19-county region. Through outreach, education, and clinical care, MHDD continues to build strong partnerships with schools, local governments, and community organizations.

“We’re happy to partner with Hill Country MHDD to bring this important support to local families,” said Diane Miller, director of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. “Libraries are a natural home for connection and community care.”

The sessions are free and open to the public. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact the library at (830) 258-1274 or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov/library. To learn more about Hill Country MHDD’s programs, visit www.hillcountry.org.

