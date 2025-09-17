Honda and Ford have issued recalls for certain models due to serious safety concerns

AD

Several automakers are issuing recalls for certain vehicle models, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The companies involved have found issues with steering, rearview camera, electrical system, and more.

HONDA

The company is recalling approximately 17,334 of its 2025 Acura RDX vehicles due to a potential issue with the power steering. Dealers will reprogram the electrical power steering for free. Notification letters are expected to be mailed on Oct. 20. The Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINS) involved in this recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database. Honda’s number for this recall is GMS.

The company is recalling approximately 7,492 of its 2020 to 2022 and 2024 to 2025 CRF1100 Africa Twin motorcycles due to a potential issue with the left handlebar switch handle, which controls the high beams and horn, that may corrode and stop working. Dealers will replace the left handlebar switch assembly for free, the NHTSA said. The VINs involved in this recall are now available to search on the NHTSA’s database. Honda’s number for this recall is KS8.

FORD

The company is recalling around 1.4 million of its vehicles because the rear view camera may not work, increasing the risk of a crash. The NHTSA said affected models include:

~Lincoln MKC

~Mustang

~F-350 SD

~F-250 SD

~F-450 SD

2015-2017

~Lincoln Navigator

~Expedition

2015-2018

~Edge

~Transit Connect

2016-2019

~F-550 SD

~Transit

2017-2019

~Econoline

2019

~Ranger

Dealers will inspect and replace the camera as necessary for free, the NHTSA said. VINs involved in the recall are now searchable on the NHTSA database. Ford’s number for this recall is 25S89, the NHTSA said. Owners with questions can call Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332.

MAZDA

Around 104,854 of the company’s 2024 to 2025 CX-90 and 2025 CX-70 mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) are being recalled because the fuel gauge may display an inaccurate reading. The NHTSA said dealers will update the body control module (BCM) for free. The company’s number for this recall is 78251. Owners can contact Mazda’s customer service at 1-800-222-5500, option six.

