Important MARC information

todayAugust 2, 2025

Individuals and Families affected by the July 4 flood disaster will be able to access a wide range of assistance and information on recovery services all under one roof during a MARC (Multi-Agency Resource Center) planned Friday and Saturday, Aug. 1-2, in Ingram.

From 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days, the center will be set up at the Ingram Elementary School Cafeteria, 125 Brave Run West in Ingram.

Attendees should bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license, utility bill, lease agreement or official mail showing name and address.

Written by: Michelle Layton

