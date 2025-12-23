AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

Ingram bans RV’s in flood-prone areas

todayDecember 23, 2025

Background
share close
AD

Following a recent Ingram city council decision, it is now illegal to have recreational vehicles in floodways in Ingram.  Stuart Gross, the city’s Code Enforcement Officer and a survivor of the July 4th flood, says the decision behind the RV ban is to save lives.

The ban affects two RV parks along the river: HTR TX Hill Country Campgrounds and Riverside RV Park.  Forty people died at the HTR Hill Country Campgrounds on July 4.

The City of Ingram has not set a date for the RV’s to evacuate, but they say it will be after the holidays.

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%