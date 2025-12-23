Ingram bans RV’s in flood-prone areas

AD

Following a recent Ingram city council decision, it is now illegal to have recreational vehicles in floodways in Ingram. Stuart Gross, the city’s Code Enforcement Officer and a survivor of the July 4th flood, says the decision behind the RV ban is to save lives.

The ban affects two RV parks along the river: HTR TX Hill Country Campgrounds and Riverside RV Park. Forty people died at the HTR Hill Country Campgrounds on July 4.

The City of Ingram has not set a date for the RV’s to evacuate, but they say it will be after the holidays.

