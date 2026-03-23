Ingram Little League is back

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The Ingram Little League celebrated its new park opening on Saturday after the baseball fields were destroyed during the July 4 floods. According to Tate DeMasco, athletic director at Ingram High School, the return of Ingram Little League symbolizes the big wins coming to Kerr County. “Houses are starting to be finished, people are starting to move back in and they’re getting back to a sense of normalcy.”

The project was led by the Houston Astros’ nonprofit arm. The Astros Foundation contributed about $2 million toward the facility.

Astros owner Jim Crane said, “We felt a very strong tie to it. In fact, a little girl in my son’s school passed away, so we wanted to pitch in and do something significant to show our support for the community and help them rebuild.”

Bob Cohen of the San Antonio Missions added, “The thing about baseball, particularly minor league baseball, is it builds memories for families and friends, and that’s what it’s all about. It’s the same in Little League Baseball.”

With the addition of playable fields, the park can now host teams from across the state. Organizers said that registration increased by 85% from last year to this year.

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