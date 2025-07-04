AD
Local News

July 4th Flooding Outage Update

todayJuly 4, 2025

Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB) is actively responding to widespread power outages affecting approximately 2,646 customers throughout its service territory, as of 9:30 a.m.  Impacted areas include Southeast Kerrville, Center Point and Hunt.

KPUB crews are currently restoring power in accessible areas , but some locations remain unreachable due to active flooding and hazardous road conditions.  The Hunt Substation is flooded, though it remains inaccessible for a full damage assessment at this time.

Additionally, KPUB believes that power lines crossing the rivers near River Hill and Center Point are down.  These are flooded areas currently, presenting significant challenges to restoration efforts.  Access to these River crossings is unsafe, and damage assessments are ongoing as conditions allow.  Power lines are also confirmed to be down along Highway 173.

KPUB crews are working as quickly and safely as possible under extremely challenging weather and access conditions.  Power restoration efforts are underway where crews can safely reach, and will begin in inaccessible areas as soon as they become reachable.  Customers in areas that are currently experiencing flooding or are otherwise inaccessible due to hazardous conditions should expect longer restoration times.

KPUB strongly encouraged customers to download the SmartHub app to receive real-time outage notifications, restoration updates, and service alerts.  Please ensure your contact information is current in the app to stay fully informed during outage events.

Written by: Michelle Layton

