K9’s United hosting virtual Memorial Run honoring 23 fallen police K9s, including BPD K9 Chico

AD

K9s United, a nonprofit that supports law enforcement canines and their handlers, is inviting runners and walkers to participate in its seventh annual Fallen K9 Memorial Run on National Police K9 Day, Tuesday, Sept. 1. The virtual event honors 23 police K9 ‘s who lost their lives in the line of duty last year, including K9 Chico of the Boerne Police Department.

Participants can complete a 9K, 5K or one-mile fun run from anywhere in the country. Registration is open through Aug. 10, and proceeds will help fund training, equipment and advocacy efforts for working police dogs and their handlers. Participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to register online.

Participants are encouraged to share their finish times, photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook by tagging @K9sUnited to help honor the courage and sacrifice of fallen police K9s and keep their stories alive.

“Each of these K9s answered the call without hesitation and stood beside their handlers until their last breath,” K9 United President Jay Nix said. “This run is our opportunity to honor their courage and sacrifice while ensuring their legacy lives on.”

AD