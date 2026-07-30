AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Local News

K9’s United hosting virtual Memorial Run honoring 23 fallen police K9s, including BPD K9 Chico

todayJuly 30, 2026

Background
share close
AD

K9s United, a nonprofit that supports law enforcement canines and their handlers, is inviting runners and walkers to participate in its seventh annual Fallen K9 Memorial Run on National Police K9 Day, Tuesday, Sept. 1.  The virtual event honors 23 police K9 ‘s who lost their lives in the line of duty last year, including K9 Chico of the Boerne Police Department.

Participants can complete a 9K, 5K or one-mile fun run from anywhere in the country.  Registration is open through Aug. 10, and proceeds will help fund training, equipment and advocacy efforts for working police dogs and their handlers.  Participants of all ages and abilities are encouraged to register online.

Participants are encouraged to share their finish times, photos and videos on Instagram and Facebook by tagging @K9sUnited to help honor the courage and sacrifice of fallen police K9s and keep their stories alive.

“Each of these K9s answered the call without hesitation and stood beside their handlers until their last breath,” K9 United President Jay Nix said.  “This run is our opportunity to honor their courage and sacrifice while ensuring their legacy lives on.”

AD

Written by: Michelle Layton

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%